OTTAWA -- Parks Canada says the historic Rideau Canal will be reopening to boaters and visitors June 1, after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening will be limited, and will not include Jones Falls and Kingston Mills, where there is infrastructure work going on.

Parks Canada says vsitors will be able to access the following services and facilities:

lockage, boat launches, access points and mooring areas;

day-use areas, including green spaces, picnic areas, and parking lots;

day-use trails, including some cycling access on designated trails and pathways;

ockstation grounds; and

public toilets, where enhanced cleaning protocols will be implemented

"Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, to observe any regional or Ontario travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place. Anyone participating in recreational activities should be extra cautious to avoid injury and/or getting lost to help minimize the demands placed on search and rescue teams and on the health care system," a statement from the government agency reads.

The full Canal is expected to be open for navigation later in June, when work at Jones Falls and Kingston Mills is complete.

Camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21. Group activities and public events are cancelled until further notice.