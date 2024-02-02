OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.

    Lotto 6/49
    

    A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.

    Richard Morton says this is his first big win after being a weekly lottery player for 10 years.

    “I was at the store with a friend when I checked my ticket on the ticket checker. I saw the Big Winner screen and was surprised! I called my friend over and said, ‘Do you want to see something cool?’ Then, I scanned the ticket to show him. He was thrilled for me,” Morton said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

    The 71-year-old is planning to update his furniture and get a new car. He is also planning to invest the rest of the money.

    “I feel blessed – this win means a lot for me, especially as a retiree,” he added.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Wallace’s Gift Centre on Dundas Street in Napanee.

     

