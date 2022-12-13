Respiratory virus levels remain high in Ottawa

Levels of respiratory viruses in the capital remain high, with influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 all affecting residents.

COVID-19 figures appear to be plateauing in early December, according to the latest wastewater monitoring, but the number of confirmed active cases is still on the rise. Ottawa Public Health reported one COVID-19 death since Friday in its twice-weekly update on Tuesday.

Updated influenza data is expected later this afternoon. Last week, reporting from OPH showed a 28 per cent positivity rate for respiratory samples tested for influenza.

A graph showing the influenza wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Samples collected up to Dec. 8, 2022. (https://613covid.ca/wastewater/)

Wastewater monitoring of RSV also shows an increase in the viral signal in early December.

A graph showing the RSV wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Samples collected up to Dec. 8, 2022. (https://613covid.ca/wastewater/)

Hospitalizations because of an active infection of COVID-19 are up slightly, with 28 people in hospital because of an active case, compared to 25 one week ago. The OPH hospitalization figure has been relatively steady through December according to the latest figures.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 83 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients

Montfort Hospital: 8 patients (as of Dec. 5)

CHEO: 3 patients

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 86,986 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 978 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec. 5-11): 30.8

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 12.8 per cent

Known active cases: 433

A graph showing the COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Samples collected up to Dec. 8, 2022. (https://613covid.ca/wastewater/)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Dec. 12

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,404 Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,298 Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 611,370 Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 315,155 Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 34 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 16 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 96 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

10 in hospitals

9 in long-term care homes

9 in retirement homes

1 in a group home

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

2 in hospitals

2 in long-term care homes

1 in a retirement home

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

8 in licensed child care settings

3 in long-term care homes

13 in schools

1 in a retirement home

1 in a group home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.