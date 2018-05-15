Renfrew defends decision to force fire chief to retire
Renfrew, Ont. fire chief Guy Longtin, 61, was forced to resign last week after the town council passed a rule that forced all firefighters in the town to retire by age 60.
Sara Cimetta, 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:18AM EDT
The town of Renfrew is defending its decision to force the fire chief into retirement due to his age.
The town recently passed a mandatory retirement policy at age 60 for its firefighters, putting 61-year-old fire chief Guy Longtin out of his job.
In a news release Monday afternoon, the town backed up its decision by citing an Ontario court ruling that mandatory retirement at age 60 is reasonable, in order to ensure the safety of people who attend fires and manage crews.
The town says the new rule puts the safety of the public first.
Longtin had previously threatened a $1.7M lawsuit if he wasn't reinstated. The town says in the release that it cannot comment further, due to that threatened litigation.