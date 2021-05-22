RENFREW, ONT. -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine appointments to youth ages 12 to 17 on Sunday, but the region's acting medical officer of health is urging residents to be patient.

“While the province continues to expand eligibility, we ask that you please be patient as demand for vaccine is far outweighing the guaranteed weekly supply of approximately 6000 doses,” Dr. Robert Cushman said in a press release. “Please be assured that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, it will just take time.”

The health unit says that it plans to hold dedicated clinics for children the weeks of June 14 and 21, and that those clinic spots will likely open up in the coming week.

The RCDHU uses its own vaccination booking system and does not use the provincial portal. Eligibility for youth will open as of 8 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Residents are asked to book online. If a person cannot book online, they can call RCDHU at 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267- 1097, Ext. 200. Residents are asked to leave one message with their name and phone number, and someone will return their call as soon as possible.

Youth 12 to 17 years of age are only eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as it is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in youth aged 12 to 17. Additionally, a child receiving a vaccine must be at least 12 years old on the date of their vaccination.