Red flag flying on Rideau Canal Skateway forces festival to cancel event

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. mom convicted of killing her infant twins

A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina