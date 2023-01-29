Red flag flying on Rideau Canal Skateway forces festival to cancel event
It's a new sign you won't be skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway anytime soon.
With the world's largest skating rink still closed, the Ice Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for next weekend has been cancelled.
"Unfortunately, we had to shut it down," organizer John Brooman said on Sunday.
The highly anticipated event during the opening weekend of Winterlude was supposed to mark its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, drawing spectators and participants from near and far to race on decorated dragon boats on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
While Winterlude is still going ahead, the cancellation is a setback for those who worked hard to bring the event back to life.
"We’re fully sold out at 110 teams," Brooman said. "There’s 70 per cent of the teams that are from out of town, that’s a huge tourism draw. That’s about a $4 million impact for the city of Ottawa lost."
Members of Ottawa's Chinatown Showboat team also disappointed to learn there would be no race.
"We were really excited to get back on the ice," team captain Richard Martin said.
Each year, the group raises funds for charity, picking a theme to dress up in for the big day.
"We looked at Frozen (characters), becoming penguins," he said. "We’re going to miss not showing these costumes on display and having fun with friends and family on ice this year.”
This comes as locals and tourists alike continue to wait for the Rideau Canal Skateway to open for its 53rd season. But the red flags along the skateway indicate the ice is not yet ready.
The winter has been mild and hasn’t reached the temperatures and number of consecutive cold days needed for the world's largest skating rink to open to the public.
The National Capital Commission says the surface must be at least 30 centimetres thick with good quality ice and for that to happen, we need 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between minus 10 C and minus 20 C.
The amount of snow isn’t helping either. This month alone, Ottawa has seen more than 85 cm of snow, making it hard for crews to work on the ice.
In an email, the NCC tells CTV News Ottawa, "Our teams will resume their work early next week to build the thickness of the ice, following the snowfall of the last few days. In the meantime, for safety reasons, the NCC asks the public not to venture on the ice."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing war in Ukraine
A Russian teenager must wear an ankle bracelet while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match
Ryan Reynolds went from joy to despair, and punch-the-air ecstasy to desolation.
U.S. mom convicted of killing her infant twins
A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
'I personally am effected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
-
Man dead after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto; suspect in custody
A man is dead and a male suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
Montreal will focus on clearing snow, not removing it, until snowfall stops
As snow continues to pile on Montreal's streets, the city has decided to pause its snow removal operation from last Friday's storm. In the meantime, crews will focus on plowing the streets to keep up with the snowfall that's currently pummeling the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
Driver receives 24 traffic tickets in less than 24 hours
A southern Ontario driver operating a commercial motor vehicle based in Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with 24 Highway Traffic Act offences in a 24-hour period before the vehicle was removed from service in northern Ontario.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
London
-
'Precedent setting case': Southwestern Ontario judge rules homeless encampment can stay in park
It could be a watershed moment for homeless policies in Ontario. A judge denied a Region of Waterloo court bid for an injunction to have homeless encampments removed from land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener due to too few shelter spaces, and the decision is already on the radar of city officials and homeless advocates in London.
-
'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff
The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff. Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
Winnipeg
-
How Manitoba RV and boat dealers are coping with inflation
RV and boat supply shortages during the pandemic made getting the vehicles tough to obtain, but with stock back to pre-pandemic levels, other challenges are now on buyers' minds.
-
Jennifer Jones returns to Canadian women's curling championship in Manitoba colours
WINNIPEG - Jennifer Jones defeated Abby Ackland 10-5 on Sunday to win Manitoba's women's curling championship and qualify for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
-
Black History Month celebrations begin in Manitoba
Black History Month doesn’t start for a few more days, but that hasn’t stopped Black History Manitoba from kicking things off early with a tribute to one of the world's greatest civil rights leaders.
Kitchener
-
Local group organizes townhall with WRPS Chief to discuss action against hate crimes
Sunday marks the 6th anniversary of a deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque where six men were killed and five others were critically injured.
-
No injuries after fire at Cambridge McDonald’s
The Cambridge Fire Department said there were no injuries after a fire at a Mcdonald’s on Main Street in Cambridge.
-
Person posing as rideshare driver allegedly sexually assaults passenger
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an individual posing as a rideshare driver.
Calgary
-
Foothills Fieldhouse discussion returning to Calgary City Hall
The Foothills Athletic Park redesign could get a little closer to reality on Monday.
-
The day the beer cooler fried: Craft brewer closes due to suddenly exploding suds
A Calgary craft beer store experienced its worst case scenario Saturday night.
-
University of Lethbridge students push back against controversial speaker
The University of Lethbridge says a controversial guest speaker appearance will go ahead, despite pushback from some students.
Saskatoon
-
Inmate who died in custody in Saskatoon had a history of self harm: Court records
An inmate in the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in custody on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon activates extreme cold weather response as temperatures drop
With wind chill temperatures dropping below -30 C over the next week, the City of Saskatoon has activated its emergency cold weather response.
-
Saskatoon police seize firearms in multiple incidents
Saskatoon police have arrested two men in separate firearms-related incidents over the last few days.
Edmonton
-
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver school named after British general who ran concentration camps up for re-naming
A Vancouver school named after a British general who set up concentration camps in South Africa where thousands died is one step closer to having a new name.
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. woman plans to use $125K lotto prize to replace what she lost in floods
A Merritt woman who recently won $125,000 from a scratch-and-win game plans to use some of the jackpot to replace what she lost when catastrophic flooding hit the city.
Regina
-
Break-in leads to multiple charges in central Regina: Police
Regina police responded to an early morning call on Sunday that ended with one man in custody.
-
Free, No-barriers yoga aims to help healing for Indigenous trauma survivors in Regina
“Getting in touch with yourself mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically if we’re talking about the medicine wheel, is really a big part of our healing journey as Indigenous people.”
-
Man arrested after threatening taxi driver with a knife: Regina police
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested one man after he allegedly threatened a taxi driver.