The Red Cross says it will be offering more financial assistance to people in the Ottawa region still dealing with tornado recovery.

The charity says affected residents who have registered with them will automatically receive an amount for immediate needs. Families of three or fewer people will get $600, while families of four or more will get $800.

Additional help for things like temporary housing, debris removal, and other unexpected costs will also be provided.

Furthermore, the Red Cross says it is allocating up to $300,000 to support community organizations in their tornado recovery efforts.

Impacted individuals and families who have not yet registered with the Canadian Red Cross, or who have outstanding needs regardless of previous assistance received, are encouraged to call 1-800-863-6582 or visit one of our in-person locations: