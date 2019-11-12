

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, staff





Ottawa is digging out from a record breaking November snowstorm.

Environment Canada reports 9.4 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Monday, setting a record for the greatest snowfall on November 11 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 5.2 cm set back in 1983.

The snow started falling during the afternoon commute on Monday, and began to taper off overnight.

As the snow fell, the city’s fleet of snowplows prepared for the first storm of the winter.

Director of Roads & Parking Services Laila Gibbons says the city will deploy crews “as needed” to clear roads and sidewalks for the morning commute.

There are over 500 city employees trained and ready to be deployed for snow clearing operations.

Gibbons says the city has made some changes to its deployment strategy during storms this winter, with a focus on the sidewalk network.

The snow Monday evening slowed the commute across the city. Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Queensway near Nicholas around 5 p.m. Two people were transported to hospital for treatment.

The Ottawa Airport is reporting a few delays and cancellations this morning due to the storm. As of 3 a.m., the airport reported four flight cancellations today and a half-dozen flight delays.

Air Canada is advising passengers to check the flight status before heading to the airport.