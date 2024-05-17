Hottest weekend of the year in the forecast for Ottawa

OTTAWA
    A look at the Ottawa River River and Parliament Hill from Gatineau, Que. (Andrew Adington/CTV News Ottawa) A look at the Ottawa River River and Parliament Hill from Gatineau, Que. (Andrew Adington/CTV News Ottawa)
    It will be a hot and humid first long weekend of summer in Ottawa, with the hottest temperatures of the year in the forecast this weekend.

    The temperature hit 23.6 C on Thursday, the warmest temperature of the year.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 26 C Saturday, 27 C on Sunday and 28 C on Monday.

    There will be a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 23 C. There are some light showers in the Ottawa area Friday morning.

    Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 26 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C.

    Monday will be sunny. High 28 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 9 C.

    Hot weather arrives

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for the hot weather to continue in Ottawa.

    The monthly temperature forecast says there will be above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario until mid-June.

