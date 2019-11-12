

Carolan Lesaux





For parts of the region, a significant snowfall has falled on Monday and early Tuesday morning. Snow tapering off in Ottawa after Monday's record snowfall of 9.4 cm for November 11th. Environment Canada says snow during the morning commute will be heavy at times along the seaway region between Gananoque, Brockville, and eastward to Cornwall and the communities in between.

Travel advisories are in effect especially along Canada's busiest highway, the 401 as another 2 to 5 cm is expected before mid-morning.

In Ottawa, snow ends late Tuesday morning with an accumulated amount of snow of just over 14 cm since Monday afternoon. The high on Tuesday will be minus 8 degrees Celcius and a windchill of minus 24 in the morning. It gets better in the afternoon with the windchill warming up to a chilly minus 11. You'll want to stay bundled up Tuesday night as the temperature once again plunges to minus 15 with a chance of flurries. We'll get to more seasonal temperatures by Thursday.

A snowfall advisory has ended for Kingston, Napanee and Picton areas.