

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Mother Nature delivered a record breaking soaking to Ottawa on the final Sunday of October.

Environment Canada says 29.5 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Sunday, setting a record for the greatest rainfall on October 27.

The previous record was 28.2 mm of rain, set back in 1981.

Ottawa has received 92 mm of rain in October.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the week calls for a chance of showers every day this week. There is a chance of snow on Friday and Saturday.