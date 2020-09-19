OTTAWA -- After a record cold start to the day, a sunny day is in the forecast for the final Saturday of summer in Ottawa.

The temperature dropped to 0.3C at the Ottawa Airport at 7 a.m., tying the record for coldest Sept. 19 in Ottawa history. It was also 0.3C on Sept. 19, 2014.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today, with a high of 14C.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 0C.

A frost advisory remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says frost is expected tonight and Sunday night due to a persistent ridge of high pressure leading to low temperatures below the freezing mark.

"Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the weekend and start of the work week.

Sunday: Sunny. High 16C

Monday: Sunny. High 16C

Tuesday: Sunny: High 20C

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18C and a low of 9C.

Fall officially arrives on Tuesday.