RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals

Hospitals in Ottawa say they received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning as police investigate threats made to Jewish organizations and synagogues across Canada.

The Ottawa Hospital, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital confirmed to CTV News they received the threat.

Police have determined the threat to be low risk, but hospitals are conducting a full sweep and investigation of their campuses.

"We take all threats extremely seriously and police were called in right away to assess the situation," read a statement from an Ottawa Hospital spokesperson.

"We will continue working closely with the police."

Normal operations continue at all hospitals and scheduled appointments are continuing as planned.

Montfort hospital spokesperson Martin Sauvé says a search of the hospital was inconclusive and police "expressed their satisfaction."

Over 100 Jewish institutions and synagogues across Canada reported receiving identical threatening emails on Monday morning, according to B'nai Brith.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ottawa police said in a post on social media site X that it was assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

"Police are taking pre-cautionary measures to ensure public safety while the investigation continues," Ottawa police say.

"Please follow police direction on site."

The Ottawa Police Service did not provide more information and directed all inquiries to the RCMP.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.