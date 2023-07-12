RBC Ottawa Bluesfest asking fans to arrive early for Foo Fighters concert

Organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are asking fans to arrive early and leave the bag at home, as the second week of the festival kicks off tonight with the Foo Fighters.

Fans complained of long lines to enter LeBreton Flats on opening night to see Shania Twain, when approximately 30,000 people attended the concert.

In a message on social media, organizers ask people to "only bring what you need" to help expedite wait times at the gates.

"We strongly encourage you to leave your bag at home to expedite your entrance," RBC Ottawa Bluesfest said.

The maximum bag size is 12" x 12" x 6". There are bag checks at the gates, which can increase wait times to get into the festival.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest also has separate lines for those entering LeBreton Flats with no bags.

Welcome back! Who's coming to #RBCBluesfest2023 tonight?! Important tips for a smooth experience: Pack light, leave bags at home & use the no bag lines in order to expedite your entrance! Any bags over the specified size limit will need to be checked - 🧐 we will be measuring. pic.twitter.com/sOAkwbhVCc — RBC Bluesfest Ottawa (@ottawabluesfest) July 12, 2023

Wednesday's lineup for Bluesfest includes Foo Fighters and White Reaper. Mumford and Sons headlines Thursday night's lineup, while Charlotte Cardin plays Friday night.

Bluesfest wraps up on Sunday.