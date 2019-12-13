OTTAWA -- People in the national capital region should brace for a messy, wet weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa-Gatineau, with 20 to 30 millimetres of rain possibly falling by Saturday night.

There is also a chance of freezing rain, but the weather service says that is less likely in the city of Ottawa itself.

The rainfall warning is also issued for Maxville, Cornwall, Winchester, Morrisburg and Prescott Russell.

The rain is expected to turn into snow Saturday night as the temperature falls to a low of -2°C, where it will hover for most of the day Sunday.