OTTAWA -- Fall officially arrives at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and Ottawa and much of the surrounding region is under a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 60 to 90 mm are expected by early Friday morning in the Ottawa area with a few localities possibly exceeding 100 mm.

"This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west," Environment Canada said.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the Upper Ottawa Valley, where rainfall amounts of up to 75 mm could be expected, as well as Lanark County and the Kingston region, where Environment Canada says residents could see between 60 and 100 mm of rain.

In Ottawa, the forecast for Wednesday is rainy with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wednesday's high is 22 C with a humidex of 27.

Showers continue overnight with a low of 17 C.

Another afternoon of showers is expected Thursday with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 29.

Rainy conditions continue on Friday with a high of 20 C.

Saturday and Sunday could also see showers with highs between 17 C and 20 C forecast.