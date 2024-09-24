Rain returns to Ottawa this evening and tomorrow

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Rainy weather will return to Ottawa after a streak of sun and warmer than average temperatures last week.

    Environment Canada says there is a 40 per cent chance of rain this evening, with heavier rainfall arriving near midnight. Local amount 5 mm.

    Wednesday will be rainy with a risk of a thunderstorms in the afternoon. Local precipitation between 10 and 20 mm.

    There is a 60 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday evening.

    Rain is expected to taper off on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of rain early and clearing in the evening.

    Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20's.

    The weekend forecast shows sunny skies and above seasonal temperatures.

