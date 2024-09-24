3 drivers charged with stunt driving during Orleans traffic blitz

Police were busy catching stunt drivers in Ottawa's east end last week.

Ottawa police released the results of an enforcement blitz conducted last Thursday in Orléans as part of the force's Residents Matter traffic initiative.

Police charged three drivers with stunt driving on the evening of Sept. 19, including two on Highway 174.

One driver was caught speeding up to 63 km/h over the limit on westbound Highway 174 at Tenth Line Road, while another was caught at 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone at Trim Road.

A third driver was caught speeding to 100 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Innes Road at Lamarche Avenue.

Police issued a total of 18 fines for a total of 21 charges, including 10 for speeding.

"Like our OPP enforcement partners, we are seeing some ridiculous speeds on our roads. These high-risk driving behaviours put everyone's lives at risk, including their own. Despite recent tragedies on the roads, drivers continue to behave like they are invincible... until they're not," said Const. Phil Kane in a news release.

"We will continue to target this irresponsible and dangerous behaviour by working together and sharing intelligence."

The Ottawa Police Service has been targeting late-night, high-complaint locations for speeders across the city, including Barrhaven and Orléans. The traffic enforcement initiative has led to dozens of charges against stunt drivers since the program began in June.

Stunt driving charges come with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound. When convicted, a stunt driving charge may result in a fine of up to $10,000, six demerit points, six months in jail and a further one to three-year licence suspension.