Enjoy the nice weather while you can. Rain will enter into the forecast for Easter Sunday and Monday.

Today will be a mix of sun and cloud with wind gusts reaching up to 40kmh. The daytime high will reach 7°C.

It will be a partly cloudy night tonight with wind gusts of up to 15km/h. The low will reach -2°C with the wind chill making it feel like -6°C.

For Easter Sunday, it will start off cloudy but showers will begin in the morning. The daytime high will reach 10°C.

On Easter Monday, showers will continue throughout the day with chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening. The high will be 16°C