Racers, organizers excited for regatta return to Brockville Waterfront in July
One of the biggest waterfront festivals is returning to the Thousand Islands this summer, meaning the roar of racing will once again be heard along the Brockville waterfront.
The 1000 Islands International Regatta and Festival is scheduled for the Canada Day long weekend, July 1-3.
"We are so excited to be back racing in Brockville," said organizer Bert Henderson. "We have some awesome musical talent coming up and we will be releasing that soon."
Henderson owns Henderson's Hydroplanes, a boat fabricating business. He also races in the GP division. A family affair, his son and brothers also race in the Hydroplane Racing League (HRL).
"My step-dad took me to the races when I was a kid, he raced boats and we just have had a lot of fun," Henderson said. "Continuing on with our family, like brothers and sons, and my nephews. They love the boat racing; our wives love the boat racing, so it really, truly is a family event."
His team is working hard in the shop, making sure all their projects are finished before racing season begins in May.
"We have people competing from New Zealand, all throughout the United States and Canada. It's a pretty good schedule," he said. "The first race will be in Cambridge, Maryland, then we'll be in Quebec and then down to Alabama, Brockville, and Tonawanda, New York. San Diego is going to be the farthest we go, which is in September."
"It's a pretty good schedule but we're all excited to get back racing," Henderson said. "I was ready the weekend after San Diego in 2019 so I mean we are super excited to be getting back."
The racing and festival will have lots to do for everyone, including concerts and a giant kids’ zone.
"It really, truly is a family event," he added. "This year we are going to have the best kids’ zone we've had, with face painting, bouncy castles, a rock climbing wall, food trucks, of course the music festival and the racing."
The last time the regatta was held in Brockville in 2019, Québec driver Mathieu Daoust was killed during a race. Henderson says there is a memorial being planned for this year's event.
"We'll be doing something special for the family," he said. "They are still involved with the sport. Mathieu was a great competitor. He was a great person and his family are super people and having them coming back to Brockville is going to be really special for us."
Brockville Tourism says downtown businesses are excited to welcome back guests for the event, one of the biggest festivals of the year.
"Events are definitely a proven source of economic support," said Tourism Manager Sarah Laturnus. "All of the visitors not only come for the event, they stay in hotels, they eat at restaurants, they buy at the shops, they go to attractions, they do lots with their families and they bring people with them."
Thousands of people are expected to attend from all over the world. Pre-tickets go on sale May 1 for $50, which includes all racing events and concerts.
"It's Canada Day weekend, we get to show our Canadian pride and it's going to be wonderful," Laturnus said, noting the other Brockville events happening in 2022.
"Event season is ready to rock," she added. "The weekend right before the regatta is the Tall Ships Festival, we have a couple of smaller events happening throughout the summer and then at the end of summer we have our giant ribfest happening with Big Brothers Big Sisters."
"We really do try and do a lot within the community," said Henderson. "This will be the ninth consecutive decade that we've raced in Brockville starting in the 1940s."
"It's really an area where boating and boat racing, and being able to showcase the beauty of the 1000 Islands and the beauty of Brockville, that's what we're super super happy about," he added.
Henderson expects 50 to 55 boats to show up for the regatta, racing in five different classes. He says the goal is to make it an enjoyable experience for everyone.
"We will be allowing access for people that want to come and visit the pits, (to get) up close and personal with the teams," he said. "We'll put some of the kids in the cockpits so parents can take pictures of the boats. A family festival is our true goal."
"I'm just looking forward to seeing people come to Brockville and tourism, and things getting opened up again," Henderson said "I think people have waited a long time for this and were just happy to be able to have something for people to enjoy."
