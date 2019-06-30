

A male driver has died while participating in the 1000 Islands Regatta in Brockville.

Emergency officials were called to the scene on the St. Lawrence River around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Captain Travis Cauley with Brockville Fire says the regatta has been shut down for the rest of the day.

The regatta is part of the Hydroplane Racing League circuit. It involves boats travelling at very high speeds across the water.

The man’s identify has not been released.

More to come…