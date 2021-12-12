Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. is cancelling all in-person exams this month as COVID-19 cases rise within the student community and health officials warn about transmission of the Omicron variant of concern in the city.

In a statement late Sunday evening, Queen's announced it was "discontinuing in-person" exams effective immediately, with exams moving to an "alternative delivery format."

The university said it made the decision in consultation with the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health.

"All remaining in-person exams scheduled for the remainder of the examination period to Dec. 22, will be changed to an alternative delivery format wherever possible. Should an alternative delivery not be possible, then exams will be rescheduled in the new year," said Queen's University.

"Students will be contacted by their faculty or school with further details."

Online exams will proceed as scheduled.

A student launched a petition last week calling on Queen's University to move exams online due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kingston.

Queen's University confirmed an outbreak within the student community last week. On Friday, Queen's reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 within the student community in a week.

Starting on Monday, both the Library and the Athletics and Recreations Centre at Queen's University will implement reduced capacity limits.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit does not report COVID-19 cases on weekends. Public Health Ontario reported 121 cases on Sunday and 129 cases on Saturday in the Kingston region.

Last week, health officials announced a case of the Omicron variant in Kingston not linked to travel. The health unit confirmed to CTV News Ottawa on Friday that there are 105 suspected cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern in the region, with the samples sent for genome sequencing to confirm.

"Due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant in the Kingston region, KFL&A Public Health strongly encourages all students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving the KFL&A region for the winter break," said Queen's University.

Once students planning to leave Kingston for the winter break have received a negative COVID-19 test and are not high-risk contacts, Queen's says you should "depart as soon as possible."

NEW SELF-ISOLATION GUIDELINES FOR VACCINATED RESIDENTS IN KINGSTON

On Friday, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced enhanced case and contact requirements for all positive COVID-19 cases "to address the confirmation of the Omicron variant and record high COVID-19 case counts" in the region.

The new requirements are: