Quebec police watchdog says Campbell's Bay, Que. suspect found unconscious in police custody has died
Quebec's police watchdog says a person who lost consciousness while in provincial police custody earlier this month has died.
Officers with Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested the individual on March 1 at a home in Campbell's Bay, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.
According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the person was found unconscious on the floor of the interrogation room later that morning. First aid was performed and the person was taken to hospital in serious condition.
In an update on Monday, the BEI said the person had died. No other information, including the person's identity or why they were arrested, was released.
Five BEI investigators are assigned to the file and Montreal police are conducting a separate, parallel investigation.
The BEI investigates all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police intervention or while in the custody of a police force.
