GATINEAU, QC -- Gatineau Police are warning the public that a ball python has gone missing in the Hautes-Plaines district of Hull.

The python poses no threat to the public and is just under a meter in length.

According to the Outaouais SPCA, the ball python is nocturnal and not aggressive; if it feels threatened it curls into a ball.

The owner reported the python missing on Friday, after not being able to find it for several days. There is a reward being offering for its return.

If you see the snake or think you have seen it do not try to handle it as it does not like to be touched.

You are asked to call the Gatineau Police Service at 819-246-0222.