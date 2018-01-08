

The Canadian Press





GRAFTON, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are seeking witnesses as they investigate the "suspicious" death of a Quebec man.

The body of 39-year-old Stephane Vaillancourt of Quebec City was found last Friday near Highway 401 in Grafton, Ont.

OPP say Vaillancourt's car was also found at the scene.

Investigators say the death is being treated as suspicious, but say they currently believe there is no threat to public safety.

Police say they want to speak with anyone who may have seen Vaillancourt or his grey Toyota Corolla between Wednesday and Friday of last week.