OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest total of the fourth wave as more students return to class.

It's the city's highest increase since May 21, when Ottawa Public Health recorded 81 new cases.

Provincewide, officials are reporting nearly 800 new cases. Ten more deaths have been recorded, but seven of those occurred more than a month ago and are part of a data catch-up.

The 72 new cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 32 on Wednesday and 28 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,594 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 7.

There were 2,216 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case