PSAC workers vote in favour of strike action and the top stolen vehicles in Ottawa: Top 5 stories this week
Federal public workers move one-step closer to a strike, the federal government make a last-minute offer to buy Wellington Street and Jeep Wranglers/Gladiators are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far this year.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
More than 155,000 federal public service workers are in a legal strike position, as contract talks continue between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government.
On Wednesday, PSAC announced its members, who work for Treasury Board, voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of strike action to back demands for a new contract.
"PSAC members are feeling squeezed along with everyone else," national president Chris Aylward told a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.
"Our members have been without a contract since 2021. Today, an overwhelming majority of our members have told us they can't wait any longer, and they are prepared to strike to secure a fair deal that won't see them fall behind."
On April 7, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers voted in favour of strike action.
"Our members don't take the decision to strike lightly. They know that a strike will be difficult for them and for the Canadians who depend on the services they provide. But they're exercising their bargaining power because they just can't wait any longer. … They're sending a message to the government that they won't be taken for granted," Aylward said.
Contract talks continued all week between PSAC and the Treasury Board. Talks will resume on Monday between the Canada Revenue Agency and PSAC-Union of Taxation Employees.
A strike by public servants could impact dozens of federal services. For a full list, click here.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc (NTI) and Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) issued a statement on Thursday saying Amira and Nadya Gill have been removed from the Inuit Enrolment List, and the RCMP has been asked to investigate the actions of the Gill sisters, along with their adoptive mother Karima Manji, in applying for enrolment under the Nunavut Act.
Amira and Nadya Gill are twin sisters who hold status as Inuk. How they got that status was being investigated for potential fraud by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.
On Thursday, the NTI said the Iqaluit Community Enrolment Committee made the decision on April 6 to remove Amira and Nadya Gill from the Inuit Enrolment List.
Sisters Amira Gill (left) and Nadya Gill. (Nadya Gill/Supplied)
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
However, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe rejected the federal minister's request to keep the road closed to traffic until the city and the federal government finalize a deal, and the road is set to reopen in front of Parliament Hill in the next two to three weeks.
The April 4 letter from Public Works and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek obtained by CTV News asks Sutcliffe to explore the possibility of establishing an “interim care and control agreement” that would keep the road closed.
“The objective of this agreement would be to address the immediate security imperative by maintaining the current road closure, while providing the City and the federal government time to establish a fair deal and launch planning activities.”
The stretch of Wellington Street has been closed since the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest rolled into town in January 2022. Ottawa city council voted earlier this year to reopen it to vehicle traffic. Officials said this week it’s scheduled to open in late April or early May.
City of Ottawa crews install a traffic signal on Wellington Street on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The installation of traffic signals is one of several things that must be done before the road reopens to vehicle traffic this spring. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2023
Ottawa police are seeing a rise in reported vehicle thefts, with approximately 100 higher-end luxury SUVs and pickup trucks stolen each month so far this year.
Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa by Ottawa police show the Jeep Wranglers/Gladiators top the list of stolen vehicles so far this year, with 66 vehicles reported stolen. Number two on the list is the Toyota Highlanders, with 49 vehicles reported stolen, followed by 45 Honda CRVs and 31 Dodge Ram Trucks.
"We’re probably seeing about 20 to 30 per cent recovery rate," says Det. Douglas Belanger, explaining those stats are for these types of higher-end SUVs or pickup trucks, which are generally stolen for export or “re-vining.”
Belanger says so far this year, there have been 49 arrests connected to stolen vehicles.
Man facing charges after potential explosive device found in vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
A 56-year-old Meaford, Ont. man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers found inert hand grenades in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario.
The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Cornwall, Ont. were closed for several hours on Tuesday while police investigated a potential explosive device.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer conducting a traffic stop for speeding spotted a loaded handgun, police-related clothing and gear, and what appeared to be a hand grenade in the vehicle.
"As a precautionary measure, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed near County Road 27 and the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was called to assist," the OPP said.
During the investigation, police confirmed the two devices were inert hand grenades, meaning they were unable to explode.
Police officers search a vehicle on Highway 401 eastbound near Cornwall, Ont. April 11, 2023. Eastbound lanes of the highway are closed for a police investigation. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns
Federal fisheries officials have shut down the lucrative baby eel fishery in the Maritimes amid growing concerns of illegal poaching and violence.
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in N.B., facing new charges
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick and is facing several new charges, including attempted murder and flight from police.
Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
-
You can now travel with your bike or dog on the metro for more hours of the day
Montreal's transit authority (STM) is extending the hours when dogs and bikes are allowed on the metro. As of April 15, bikes and dogs are welcome on board Monday to Friday from opening hours to 7 a.m., from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to close. Bikes and dogs are permitted at all hours on weekends, as usual.
Montreal public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne
Doctors in Terrebonne are concerned about a cluster of cases of flesh-eating disease after four people have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days and one of them died.
Montreal man wanted in connection with Toronto assault
Toronto police say a Montreal man is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in east Toronto.
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Impaired driver was operating heavy equipment, police say
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
Concerned residents opposing a 7-Eleven liquor licence application say it could be the worst location
The Ontario government gave blanket approval for dozens of 7-11 stores to have beer and wine served with food. Still, local tribunals, appointed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, must finalize the suitability of each location.
Huron County fire chiefs issue open air fire ban
An open-air fire ban is in effect in Huron County due to dry vegetation in the area.
The Winnipeg Jets' first round playoff schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Winnipeg Jets have revealed their first round schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
North End store owner illegally selling cannabis, bear spray: Police
The owner of a North End retail business has been charged with illegally selling bear spray and cannabis products.
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London Knights
Following a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
Nightingale Alley transforms bawdy 19th century poems into world premiere musical 200 years in the making
These days, musicals seem to come from old movies or the songbooks of pop stars whose fans can be counted on by producers to pony up cash to come hear them performed live.
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
These are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to SkipTheDishes
Miso soup and California rolls are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to a national food delivery app.
-
-
Celebration of Life for late Sask. MLA will be held Saturday
A celebration of life will take place for Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers Saturday at noon at the Conexus Arts Centre.
Woman armed with sledgehammer facing assault charge, Regina police say
A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a sledgehammer is facing an assault with a weapon charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon.
Pats forward Tanner Howe named to Canada’s under 18 team for World Hockey Championship
Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe will wear the Team Canada jersey at the upcoming under 18 World Hockey Championship in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.