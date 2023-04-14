Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Trust Collection has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages

    A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

    A Hydro Quebec crew works on a power line following an ice storm in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Arrest made after fireworks launched from a drone in Quebec City

    A person was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital. The 51-year-old man was arrested Friday around 1 a.m. in a residence in the Charlesbourg borough. He was arrested for arson and mischief, the Quebec City police said in a statement.

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina