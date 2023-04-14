Man facing charges after potential explosive device found in vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Cornwall, Ont.

A 56-year-old Meaford, Ont. man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers found inert hand grenades in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Cornwall, Ont. were closed for several hours on Tuesday while police investigated a potential explosive device.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer conducting a traffic stop for speeding spotted a loaded handgun, police-related clothing and gear, and what appeared to be a hand grenade.

"As a precautionary measure, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed near County Road 27 and the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was called to assist," the OPP said.

During the investigation, police confirmed the two devices were inert hand grenades, meaning they were unable to explode.

Police say the accused is facing 20 charges, including unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.