Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on March 3, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina