The province has announced up to $75-million dollars to construct a new health hub in Orléans.

Health minister Christine Elliott made the announcement Tuesday morning in Ottawa.

The new one-storey building will have bilingual services from three hospitals and four community service providers under one roof. The hope is to have coordinated care for patients and families to reduce wait times.

It is expected to open in summer 2021.

This hub is the first of its kind in Ontario.

