Protest over gendered washroom use at Renfrew high school

Protesters and counter-protesters gather along Barnet Street in Renfrew outside of St. Joseph's High School on Friday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Protesters and counter-protesters gather along Barnet Street in Renfrew outside of St. Joseph's High School on Friday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina