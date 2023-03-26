Proposed new name for Kanata Recreation Complex in $1 million sponsorship

The Kanata Recreation Complex could soon have a new name, under a 10-year partnership with the Tony Graham Automotive Group.

A report for Tuesday's Community Services Committee recommends councillors approve the naming rights proposal to rename the complex the "Tony Graham Automotive Group Recreation Complex – Kanata."

Staff say Tony Graham Automotive Group has proposed to pay the city $1 million over 10 years to acquire the naming rights to the complex on Charlie Rogers Place.

Under the plan, up to $35,000 a year will support youth fitness initiatives. The city will launch a free weight and cardio summer membership for youth aged 13 to 17 at city facilities, and a portion of sponsorship funding will be used to enhance community events, programming and amenities at the Kanata Recreation Complex.

The report for the committee says Tony Graham Automotive Group will be responsible for changing the exterior and interior signage of the facility.

Staff say the amenities within the complex, including the two arenas, are not affected by the naming proposal. The Tom Flood Arena and Garry Burke Rink inside the Kanata Recreation Complex will be maintained.

The city of Ottawa established the Corporate Sponsorship and Advertising policy in 2005 which established a framework for the potential naming rights of city property and buildings to support city services and programs. The Kanata Recreation Complex is on the list of city facilities available for the sale of naming rights.