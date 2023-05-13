Procession to honour OPP officer killed in line of duty Saturday

The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.

Mueller, 42, was shot and killed in Bourget, Ont. on Thursday while responding to a disturbance call. Two other OPP officers were injured in the attack that OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique characterized as an "ambush."

The procession will depart from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus at 3:45 p.m. and will travel along Highway 417 eastbound to Highway 174, which transitions to Highway 17, to Rockland, arriving at 4:30 p.m.

The OPP will be streaming the procession on Twitter and Facebook. It will also be streamed on this page.

The OPP are inviting members of the public to join other first responders to witness the procession from highway overpasses along the route or along the shoulder of the bi-directional portion of Highway 17. Police ask that those wishing to pay their respects not stop on the multi-lane portion of the highways to exit their vehicles, as this poses a serious safety concern.

A police funeral will be held at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday. Details will be announced once they have been finalized, the OPP said.

Mueller was a 21-year veteran of the force who started his policing career in Ottawa in 2002. In 2006, he was hired as a provincial constable and in 2018, he was promoted to sergeant.

Mueller leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, was arrested and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in Mueller's death and two counts of attempted murder.