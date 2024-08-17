Probe launched into Outaouais traffic stop that left driver with serious injuries

Quebec's law enforcement watchdog has launched an investigation into a police traffic stop in the Outaouais region that left a driver with serious injuries last month.

The Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI) says a Sûreté du Québec patrol car noticed a vehicle committing a possible violation of the highway safety code on Aug. 16, shortly after 10:10 p.m. in the city of Gracefield, about 100 kilometres north of Gatineau.

According to a preliminary investigation, the patrol car allegedly made a U-turn and activated its flashing lights in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then lost control and left the road, according to BEI.

A passenger in the vehicle reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His condition is currently considered stable, according to police.

Six BEI investigators have been tasked with investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Montreal police (SPVM) is also conducting a parallel criminal investigation into the events of the incident.

No other information was provided.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact it via its website.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police intervention or while in the custody of a police force.