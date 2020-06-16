PRESCOTT, ON. -- The Town of Prescott has had its crosswalk space dedicated to Pride celebrations defaced for the second time in two years.

Town Mayor Brett Todd posted online the rainbow-coloured crosswalk in the town was destroyed by someone who did a 'tire burn.'

In his statement, Todd said he didn't want to give those responsible attention but given the Pride Flag being raised on Monday, it was "impossible to interpret the action this evening as anything but a statement of hatred toward the LGBTQ community."

"You are committing an act of hatred that will be reflected in criminal charges when you are caught."

Addressing the person responsible, Todd said the crosswalk "isn't going anywhere," and the town will work with Ontario Provincial Police to see if charges are warranted.

"This is all about love. And love always wins," Todd wrote.

"Check out the attached photos of the Pride flag-raising today for an example of what you're missing out on, alone in your vehicle, acting like a fool. And we also had cake."

It's the second straight year the sidewalk to celebrate Pride has been defaced. A 44-year-old man from Cardinal was charged with mischief last year after the sidewalk was partially destroyed in a similar incident.