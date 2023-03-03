Prescott trade show returns with more than 60 local vendors

A trade show is underway south of Ottawa this weekend, promoting small businesses throughout Leeds and Grenville. It's a chance for vendors to reconnect with consumers, and rebound after navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Leeds and Grenville Small Business Trade Show has returned to Prescott, Ont., packing the Leo Boiven Community Centre with more than 60 vendors.

"It's a good mix of contractors for the trade aspect, and then we've got the small businesses, your insurance, your hearing professionals, your advertising, all that is mixed in," organizer David Annable said.

Annable is the founder and president of Ontario Approved Professionals, which helps connect the public with high quality, authentic professionals.

Campers and vehicles are on display, a tiny house is situated inside the arena, and local non-profits like the South Grenville Food Bank have a booth.

The trade show sold out a month ago, according to Annable, which was a first in its history.

"This is the first time in 10 years of running this that we have had a month to kind of plan knowing the show was full, so great business response, big effort on them wanting to get back out to kind of that norm, get back to in front of their clients and meet new perspective clients," he said.

The aim of the event is to showcase all of the small businesses that operate within the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, like Bridgeview Restaurant and Windmill Brewery.

"Being out in stuff like this is always important to us because we get in front of people who may not have heard of us before, or even lost touch with us during the pandemic," owner Sean Lucey said.

"Because we're in a small community, getting the word out that a brewery specializes in lagers like we do, exists," he noted.

A construction vendor set up at the Leeds and Grenville Small Businss Trade Show in Prescott, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Lucey says networking has already begun with other vendors after the event opened on Thursday.

"There's a couple new vendors here that I didn't recognize from previous shows and it's nice to see," he added. "There's a coffee shop, that even the Bridgeview is interested in having conversations with. They roast their coffee locally and I'd be interested in talking to them about that."

Annable says businesses are rebounding after riding through the pandemic, and despite rising inflation, people are spending money.

"We've got to see the customers wanting to spend and we want to see the businesses willing to attract and work, both are happening right now so it's really vibrant and exciting," he said.

"Keep supporting your local businesses," added Lucey. "The restaurant sector got the snot kicked out of them in the pandemic probably more so than any other industry, so it's time for them to rebuild and come out and support us."

Annable says the response from businesses wanting to attend was so great another show is also in the works for the fall.

"We see the need, and as long as the community keeps coming out and supporting these small businesses, 100 per cent we'll have more shows," he said.

"(the show) is a great mix and that's why we keep that small business and trade show because everything the Ontario approved professionals do, we want to make sure that small medium and enterprise business is highlighted," he added.

"Small businesses are the ones that donate to your kids' hockey teams, soccer teams, and to show a little thanks and hand shakes and support, we couldn't ask for more," Annable said.

The Leeds and Grenville Small Business Trade Show continues on Friday until 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leo Boiven Community Centre. Admission is $3.