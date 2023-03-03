Prescott trade show returns with more than 60 local vendors

David Annable and Sean Lucey walk through the Leeds and Grenville Small Business Trade Show in Prescott. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) David Annable and Sean Lucey walk through the Leeds and Grenville Small Business Trade Show in Prescott. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son

One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled Friday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • WATCH

    WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region

    A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.

    (CTV News file image)

  • Truck slams through Goderich guardrail

    A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina