Premier Ford visiting Brockville today

    Premier Doug Ford is visiting eastern Ontario to kick off the Thanksgiving long weekend.

    Ford and Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini will be in Brockville, Ont. for remarks at 11 a.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media availability live.

    The Premier's Office provided no other details about Ford's visit to Brockville Friday morning.

    Earlier Friday, Piccini announced $750,000 to deliver enhanced fire safety training for local firefighters and increase training capacity or workers and apprentices in the operating engineering trades.

    The funding includes funding to ensure all 60 firefighters in South Stormont attain their National Fire Protection Association 10001 certifications, which includes training for fire and hazards, first aid and CPR.

    opinion

