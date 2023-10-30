OTTAWA
    • Pre-Halloween snowfall spooks Monday morning commute

    The white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall sprinkling the city on Monday morning.

    Some residents reported seeing light flurries in Orleans and Ottawa's south end on Sunday morning,

    But the winter wonderland did not last, as the snow was visibly gone for most by around noon.

    This is the earliest snowfall in Ottawa since October 2020, when 0.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Oct. 26.

    Last year, Ottawa saw a trace of snow on Nov. 13 and the first significant snowfall was Nov. 16 with 7 cm of snow.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Oct. 30 says snow will end late this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon.

    Temperatures will remain around 5 C.

    Tonight calls for partly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers early in the evening then a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late. Conditions will clear around midnight with a low of -5 C.

    Halloween Tuesday's forecast is showing increasing clouds with winds up to 15 km/h and a high of 2 C. Wind chill will remain around -7 C in the morning.

    The rest of the week calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of rain showers or flurries on Wednesday.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.

