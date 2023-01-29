Power outage partially shuts down O-Train service Sunday evening

A section of Ottawa's Confederation Line was out of service Sunday evening due to a power outage.

OC Transpo reported at 8:26 p.m. that R1 bus service was running between Parliament and St. Laurent stations due to a power outage on the light-rail transit system.

There is no train service at five stations: Rideau, uOttawa, Lees, Hurdman and Tremblay stations. Trains continue to run between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament and Blair and Tremblay stations.

This is the third major issue impacting O-Train service this month.

On Jan. 23, a brake problem caused an LRT vehicle to stop at Tunney's Pasture station. Service was provided on the eastbound lanes of Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview Stations for three hours.

A section of the O-Train line, between uOttawa and St. Laurent stations, was out of service for six days in early January after two trains stopped during a freezing rain storm and the overhead wires were covered in ice.