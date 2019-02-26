

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A third cannabis retail store will open in Ottawa this Spring.

An application has been filed to open “Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store” on Bank Street. The store will be located at 391 Bank Street, between Lewis and Waverley St.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the application was filed by Karan Someshwar.

Applications have also been filed to open “ByWard Market Cannabis” at 129 York Street, and “Superette” at 1306 Wellignton St. W in Wellington West.

The Ontario Government announced that five licences will be awarded for cannabis stores in eastern Ontario. Three licences have now been filed for Ottawa, with two other stores opening in Kingston.