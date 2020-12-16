OTTAWA -- As Gatineau gets set for a post-Christmas lockdown, forcing all non-essential businesses to close for 18 days, there is concern about the impact those measures could have in Ottawa — with no sign provincial boundaries will close.

The Quebec government announced the 18-day shutdown on Tuesday in a bid to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

"Non-essential retail businesses, they’ll have to close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11,” said Quebec Premier Francois Legault, during a press conference Tuesday.

The post-holiday lockdown will take affect Christmas Day across Quebec. With no sign of also locking down provincial boundaries, there is concern Gatineau residents could head to Ottawa.

"I’ll try not to do it, yeah for sure, Most of the people hear it, but they don’t listen," a Gatineau resident told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday.

Some are hopeful residents in Gatineau will not cross the river to access what they cannot at home.

"It would just not be logic if we just cross the border and go to Ottawa and then bring back the risk," another resident told CTV News Ottawa.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s office said restricting mobility between Ontario and Quebec would not be good use of police resources.

"He encourages residents to stay in their respective communities as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays," said the Mayor's Office.

"This is a real concern for the city of Ottawa, if we have people flocking from parts of Quebec, particularly Gatineau, this could take one problem and spread it to another area," said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Some health experts say stricter measures like checkpoints on the bridges should be implemented.

"This is public health emergency, you really shouldn’t have Quebec licence plate or a Quebec licence if you’re showing up in Ontario to buy clothes or goods of some regulars," said Dr. Sharkawy.

The impact of the shutdown across the river is also leaving some Ottawa residents concerned.

"It definitely is because people are going to come here and shop," said one Ottawa resident.

"I’ll stay home until the lockdown is over, just to be safe," another resident said.

This comes as the city of Gatineau remains in the red zone under Quebec’s COVID-19 framework.

Other parts of the Outaouais region, including the MRC de Papineau and the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, will also be moving to the red zone as of Thursday.

Travel outside of the province for areas in the red zone is not recommended.