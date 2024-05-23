Ottawa police looking for witnesses to Baycrest Drive collision involving OC Transpo bus

The Ottawa Police Service is still looking into what happened on May 14 when a pedestrian was hit by an OC Transpo bus in the Heron Gate area.

Police were called at around 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Baycrest Drive and Walkley Road.

When they arrived on scene, they found the pedestrian who was identified as a teen male seriously injured. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time, OC Transpo told CTV News Ottawa in a statement the service is fully cooperating with police while conducting its own internal investigation.

"OC Transpo is fully cooperating with emergency service partners and is conducting an internal safety investigation to gather more information on the incident," said OC Transpo spokesperson Katrina Camposarcone-Stubbs in the statement.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage is asked to call police at at 613-236-1222, extension 8950, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond