OTTAWA -- Whole Foods confirms one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19 at its store at Lansdowne Park.

In a statement to CTV News, a Whole Foods spokesperson said the store was cleaned after the positive test result.

"We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member while in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection," the spokesperson said.

The company refused to say when the employee last worked, citing the privacy of the individual.

Whole Foods says employees were told about the case in person and through an auto text or phone call.