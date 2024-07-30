Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall

Ottawa travellers will be able to fly directly from Canada's capital to the entertainment capital of the world on Porter Airlines, starting this fall.

Porter has announced nonstop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.

The airline will offer four direct flights a week between Ottawa and Las Vegas – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“We’re betting that Ottawa-Gatineau travellers will be all-in on Las Vegas!" Joel Tkach, vice-president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa International Airport, said in a statement.

"It’s a jackpot for YOW that Porter is once again expanding its network from Ottawa – now stretching to the western U.S. More locations and options for flying refined is more good news for our community.”

The Porter Airlines website shows the non-stop flight departing Ottawa to Las Vegas at 6: p.m. and arriving in Vegas at 8:20 p.m. The Las Vegas to Ottawa flight will depart at 9:35 a.m. and arrive in Ottawa at 5 p.m.

In April, the CEO of Porter Airlines said the airline was looking at new flights from Ottawa to Las Vegas, California and the Caribbean.

"There's tremendous opportunity for Ottawa," Michael Deluce said at the Mayor's Breakfast. "A breadth of destinations into Florida, including the western side of Florida, western U.S., L.A., San Francisco, Vegas and then a broader range of potential leisure destinations in the Caribbean, all markets that Ottawa residents are forced to connect in Montreal or Toronto today."

The Ottawa-Las Vegas flight is the latest flight offered by Porter Airlines out of the Ottawa International Airport. Porter flies to Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Newark and Boston, along with several Canadian destinations.

Porter launched flights from Toronto to Las Vegas in March. The airline has also announced it will launch direct service between Montreal and Las Vegas, starting November 2.

Flair Airlines did offer direct, non-stop service between Ottawa and Las Vegas last fall.