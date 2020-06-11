OTTAWA -- As restaurant and bar patios prepare to reopen on Friday, a popular pub in the ByWard Market is closing its doors for good.

The Highlander Pub on Rideau Street has announced it is closing after 18 years.

“We would like to thank all of our patrons for all your support for nearly two decades,” said the Highlander Pub in a message on Twitter.

“We have made the very difficult decision to close the Highlander Pub on Rideau Street after 18 years. We have truly enjoyed every meeting, scotch tasting and story that you have shared with us."

Thank you to all of our staff, friends, customers, and musicians for an amazing 18 years! #ottnews #highlanderpubottawa pic.twitter.com/pqCAMrRazn — The Highlander Pub (@HighlanderPub_1) June 11, 2020

On Tuesday, the SmoQue Shack on Clarence Street announced it’s closing after nearly nine years.

Part-owner Tyler Aldercotte told CTVNewsOttawa.ca they have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had an opportunity to get out of their current lease on York Street.

In May, Stoneface Dolly’s announced the restaurants in Little Italy and Riverside South will be closing permanently.