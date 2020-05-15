OTTAWA -- Two popular Ottawa restaurants are closing their doors in Little Italy and Riverside South.

Stoneface Dolly’s has announced the restaurants on Preston Street and Limebank Road will be closing.

In a statement on the Facebook page for Stoneface Dolly’s location in Little Italy, Bob and Karen write “due to various circumstances, that include some family health issues and the end of our lease, we have decided to close our doors after 20 incredible years."

“This was a hard decision to make but we feel the right one for the moment. We want to thank all of our customers for supporting our family run establishment over the years. You became a big part of our lives over the years. We have cherished all the time spent together, talking, and laughing while we share our meals.”

On the Facebook page for Stoneface Dolly’s location in Riverside South, Jeff and Sarah write “it’s with a heavy heart we must announce the difficult decision to close our doors.”

“We cannot express how appreciative we are for the amazing support we have received from the community. We will always fondly remember the many great relationships we made with customers and staff over the years."

Customers and former employees reacted to the news on Stoneface Dolly’s Facebook page.

Carolyn Arnold writes “end of an era, thank you Bob, Karen and Jeff for being the most wonderful employers! Your kindness and guidance will never be forgotten.”

Meaghan Kehoe said “I just burst into tears! I have the most amazing memories of my time there. It was truly an amazing team to be part of.”