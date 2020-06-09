OTTAWA -- A staple of Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors, but is not disappearing for good.

The SmoQue Shack, at 129 York St., will be closed permanently after nearly nine years in the Market.

"Since August 2011, we’ve had the pleasure of being a part of Ottawa’s Vibrant ByWard Market. Unfortunately, our time in the market has come to an end," said a post on the SmoQue Shack's Facebook page. "We would like to thank all of our staff, customers, fellow restaurant folk, the BIA, and the many awesome small businesses that operate there. The last 9 years have been amazing, a roller coaster, but amazing. We’ve decided it’s time for us to move on."

Part-owner Tyler Aldercotte tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca they had been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and had an opportunity to get out of their current lease on York Street.

"When we moved into the Market in 2011, it was a different place," Aldercotte said. "In recent years, we've noticed fewer regulars and so we've been very tourist-driven and it's hard to see where that will go this year. Just recently, we had a chance to get out of our current lease, so we took it."

The SmoQue Shack's menu will continue at the Beyond the Pale SmoQue House at 250 City Centre Ave.

"The SmoQue Shack isn’t gone, it has just been rebranded. The favourites that you know and love will still be around, and we will be here for you," said Tyler, Chef Adam and Nick in an Instagram post by the SmoQue House.

Aldercotte said the food truck and catering services will continue as well.

"It's just the brick and mortar location in the Market that's closing," he said.

Aldercotte encouraged fans to continue to frequent ByWard Market businesses and shop local.

"[T]hese times have been tough and continuing support will go a long way. We wish all our fellow entrepreneurs the best of luck and we will miss all your familiar faces," the Facebook post said.