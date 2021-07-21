OTTAWA -- A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be taking place Wednesday through Friday, aimed at helping to boost the number of inoculated 18 to 39-year-olds in Ottawa.

That age group has been lagging in vaccination coverage. About 72 per cent of people 18 to 39 in Ottawa have at least one dose of the vaccine, well behind other age groups, and while the 18 to 39 set represents more than 300,000 residents, the pace of first doses in the city has slowed down in recent weeks.

Three pop-up clinics for young adults 18 to 39 from anywhere in the city are being held at the Rideau Street Hudson's Bay store Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You're asked to check in at the George Street entrance.

Residents from the city's identified priority neighbourhoods who are at least 12 years old are also welcome to attend. Both first and second doses will be available to any resident eligible to receive one.

Health officials in Ottawa have been concerned about the apparent lag in vaccinations among young adults and have been encouraging them to get their shots while mass inoculation clinics remain open.

The slowdown in new vaccinations promoted the city to close half of its community clinics Wednesday. Five mass immunization clinics remain open, but it is unclear for how long.

In order to receive a first dose of a vaccine, you must be at least 12 years old on the date of your vaccination. A second dose is available to anyone who received an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, at least 28 days before the date of their second dose. You must wait at least eight weeks for a second dose if your first dose was AstraZeneca.

Second dose coverage among young adults has not been lagging in the same way first dose uptake has. Data from Ottawa Public Health show the rate of 18 to 39-year-olds getting their second doses matches the pace of other age groups, suggesting those who get their first shot aren't skipping their second.

The City of Ottawa said Wednesday morning there are about 2,000 walk-in appointments available at four community clinics for anyone who needs a first or second dose. You do not need to pre-register with the provincial booking system to receive these shots.

To cancel your previously booked appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.

List of eligible priority neighbourhoods: