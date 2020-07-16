OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has set up a "pop-up COVID-19" testing site in one of the Ottawa neighbourhoods hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.

Residents of Heron Gate are being encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 at the mobile testing site on Cedarwood Drive Thursday and Friday.

In a tweet, Councillor Jean Cloutier said, "all residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to get tested for the virus, but doing so is completely voluntary."

Catching up with @JohnRedins today at the @ottawahealth pop up #COVID19 clinic on Cedarwood. Here till 6pm and Friday 9am to 1pm pic.twitter.com/W0TLql73BC — Jean Cloutier (@AltaVistaWard18) July 16, 2020

The Ottawa Public Health "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards" report issued every two weeks shows Alta Vista has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The report issued on July 7 showed there were 207 cases per 100,000 people in the Alta Vista ward.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has said Ottawa Public Health and its partners have been looking for ways to expand testing beyond the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the two COVID-19 care clinics.

A mobile COVID-19 testing centre was set up in Ogilvie North Park on July 11.